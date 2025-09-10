James Walkinshaw Flips Vacant Virginia Seat, Democrats Trim Republican House Majority

Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D) on Tuesday won a special election to succeed the late Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), disturbing Republicans' narrow hold on the U.S. House.

Late Gerry Connolly Successor Pips Special Election In Deep-Blue Suburbs

The Associated Press called the race, which fills Virginia's 11th District seat, anchored in Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax.

Walkinshaw defeated Republican Stewart Whitson, an Army veteran and former FBI agent who aligned himself with President Donald Trump. AP reported the outcome shortly after polls closed, noting the district's strong Democratic tilt.

The report notes that Walkinshaw, a former Connolly chief of staff, campaigned on protecting federal workers and continuing his mentor's focus on suburban issues, including transit, schools and government services. Connolly died in May after a battle with cancer.

Democratic Win Further Narrows House GOP Margin

As noted in a separate CBS News report, the victory narrows the GOP's already slim margin. Network tallies late Tuesday projected a 219-213 split once Walkinshaw is sworn in, with several vacancies still pending special elections. Decision Desk HQ and other election trackers also projected a Democratic pickup, reinforcing expectations in a district that Democrats have held since 2008.

Whitson congratulated Walkinshaw, who will head to Washington after county service that began in 2020. The Associated Press noted Democrats vastly outspent Republicans in the race, viewing it as a test of turnout in the D.C. suburbs during Trump's second term.

Tighter Majority Sets Stage For Spending Fights

The result adds another wrinkle to a Congress where close votes have become routine. In July, the House advanced Trump's sweeping "One Big Beautiful Bill" by a razor-thin 219-213 margin, highlighting how a single seat can change the math on taxes and spending.

The White House later signaled it was "sticking to" the package despite high-profile criticism, while Speaker Mike Johnson defended proposed Medicaid changes as "heroic." Those fights preview the stakes as the House returns to spending negotiations this fall with an even tighter margin.

Photo Courtesy: Victor Velter on Shutterstock.com

