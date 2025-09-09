Bill Ackman Slams NYC Bail Reform, Warns Zohran Mamdani's Push To Cut Rikers Jail Population Could Put 'Hardened Criminals' Back On Streets

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman spoke out against New York's bail reform laws and Assembly member Zohran Mamdani on Monday, warning that efforts to reduce the Rikers Island jail population could endanger public safety.

Ackman Criticizes Bail Reform, NYPD Impact

Ackman posted on X that bail reform has created a system where "those arrested for all but the most serious crimes are released almost immediately back onto the streets."

He argued that the policy discourages New York Police Department officers from making arrests unless crimes are severe, leaving Rikers filled with "the most hardened criminals who have committed the most heinous crimes."

"And these are whom @ZohranKMamdani is targeting for early release from Rikers," Ackman wrote.

"Think about what this means for the future of crime in NYC and the NYPD's approach to policing. Scary."

Zohran Mamdani Pushes For Reducing Rikers Jail Population

His comments came after a video resurfaced of Mamdani, a Democratic socialist lawmaker from Queens, advocating for cutting the jail population.

"The jail population of Rikers has increased since NYC Mayor Eric Adams came into office by more than a thousand additional incarcerated New Yorkers," Mamdani said.

"We know that we can reduce that jail population to less than 4,000… some of this also just has to look at the average stay. In the 90s it was 50 days, now it's more than 100."

Mamdani argued that delays in the court system, not just criminal severity, are keeping more than 1,500 people locked up for over a year awaiting trial.

Rikers Island Jail Population Hits Highest Levels Since 2019

In March 2025, Rikers Island's population rose to 7,067 inmates, nearly double the target for the city's plan to replace the jail complex with four smaller borough-based facilities, as reported by The City

Department of Corrections officials attributed the surge to a state prison strike, limited mental health bed space, and legal delays that prolonged court cases.

While the $16 billion plan aimed to close Rikers by 2027, construction delays pushed completion of the replacement jails to 2032, raising concerns about overcrowding and potential court penalties.

Arrests in New York City also increased, reaching 122,304 in 2024, contributing to rising jail numbers.

To address the overcrowding, DOC officials sought permission to expand beds at Otis Bantum Correctional Center, the West Facility, and the North Infirmary Command. Critics questioned the expansion while planning for closure, but officials said they had no control over who was sent to custody.

Trump Calls For Federal Takeover Of NYC And Washington

In July, President Donald Trump proposed a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C., citing rising crime rates and what he described as poor governance.

During a White House Cabinet meeting, he criticized several NYC mayoral candidates, including Mamdani, Adams, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa, warning that the city could face serious problems if "a communist" were elected.

Trump also reiterated his long-standing support for federal oversight of Washington, D.C., claiming it would be "managed so well" under his administration.

Reports indicated that his Chief of Staff was working with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on potential reforms.

