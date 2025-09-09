Chris Christie Says Robert Kennedy Jr. Is Full Of 'Foolish And Vapid Ideas' As Pete Buttigieg Warns Health Chief Stripping Away Public Protections

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) and erstwhile Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivered sharp rebukes of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., highlighting bipartisan alarm over his leadership and public health policies.

Christie Blasts RFK Jr. Over Senate Testimony

Christie, speaking on ABC's This Week on Sunday, dismissed Kennedy as "a foolish man, full of foolish and vapid ideas" after his testimony before Congress.

"You looked at that appearance before Congress, and it just confirms what all of us around this table have known for decades… that was on display again this week," Christie said, later calling Kennedy "a joke."

Buttigieg Warns Vaccine Policy Changes Endanger Families

At the same time, Buttigieg took to X to argue that Kennedy's eccentricities are less important than the impact of his policies.

"Much attention has rightly been paid to the sheer strangeness of RFK Jr.," Buttigieg wrote. "But as the person now in charge of our public health, what really matters – more than the theatrics or trolling – is what he is taking away from us."

Kennedy, who faced tense questioning at a Senate hearing last week, defended his record but repeated vaccine misinformation, criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and gave conflicting explanations for restructuring the agency.

President Donald Trump has continued to defend him while also expressing support for vaccines.

Kennedy's CDC Shake-Up Sparked Resignations And Public Health Concerns

Kennedy Jr. faced heavy criticism after firing CDC Director Susan Monarez, a move that triggered senior resignations and calls for his removal.

Last month, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) urged Trump to dismiss Kennedy, while Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez warned the loss of expertise at HHS put Americans at risk.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also condemned Kennedy's "dangerous policies" and the spread of conspiracy theories long rejected by scientists.

Monarez's ouster, less than a month after her confirmation, prompted departures from CDC leaders including Dr. Debra Houry and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis. Daskalakis said he resigned because politics had overtaken science, warning he "only saw harm ahead" under Kennedy's vaccine advisory board.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) cautioned that Trump's overhaul of CDC leadership threatened public safety, while Kennedy announced emergency COVID-19 vaccine authorizations had been revoked.

Reports suggested the Trump administration was preparing to pull the shots from the U.S. market in the coming months.

Photo courtesy: lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.