Bernie Sanders Slams Tesla, Elon Musk Over 'Grossly Immoral' $1 Trillion Pay Package: 'No Society Can Survive...'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) has slammed Tesla Inc. TSLA and CEO Elon Musk over the latter's $1 trillion pay package.

Quoting a post on the social media platform X on Monday, Sanders criticized the compensation award, calling it "grossly immoral" in his post. "Another $900 billion for Elon Musk, while 60% live paycheck to paycheck? Really?" Sanders said, adding that the package was "insane economics."

"No society can survive when one man becomes a trillionaire while the working class struggles to survive. This cannot stand," the senator said in the post.

‘A Dangerous Moment' For America, A Good Deal For Tesla Investors

The comments follow Sanders' appearance at a rally in Portland, Oregon, as part of the senator's "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, where he addressed a crowd and said that the U.S. was facing a "dangerous moment" in history, demanding progressive leadership amid a worker-first agenda.

Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said that the new pay package was a good deal for Tesla investors, before acknowledging that $1 trillion was a big number, but it is "rather modest compared to the size of the market opportunity."

Tesla-xAI Merger Could Help $8.5 Trillion Dream, Tesla Revises FSD

Meanwhile, Deepwater Asset Management's co-founder Gene Munster recently said that the trillion-dollar pay package for Musk, outlined by Tesla recording unprecedented numbers, was both "mind blowing and achievable," sharing that Tesla should consider merging with xAI to reach the $8.5 trillion "fairy tale ending."

Interestingly, Tesla has quietly revised the definition of the company’s FSD or Full Self-Driving technology following the unveiling of the new pay package, with the EV giant’s official website now specifying that the technology does not grant the vehicle autonomous capabilities and that it needs human supervision.

It’s also worth noting that one of the milestones in Musk’s compensation package stipulates that Tesla reach over 10 million active FSD subscriptions.

