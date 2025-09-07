Trump Explores Federal Takeover of 9/11 Memorial And Museum, NY Governor Kathy Hochul Calls For Resoring 'Health Care Funding' Instead

The White House confirmed on Friday that preliminary discussions are underway regarding the federal takeover of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, with the administration exploring whether the federal government can assume control of the Lower Manhattan site.

President Donald Trump pledged during his campaign to make the site a national monument, protected and maintained by the federal government.

Gov. Hochul Opposes Federal Control

New York Governor Kathy Hochul strongly criticized the proposed takeover on Saturday via a X post. “The @Sept11Memorial belongs to the families, survivors, and first responders who’ve carried its legacy for more than two decades,” Hochul wrote on X. “Instead of politicizing this sacred site, the President should restore 9/11 health care funding and support victims’ families,” she added.

See Also: Thousands Protest Trump’s Washington National Guard Deployment As Federal Military Operations Expand: Report

Museum Leadership Questions Federal Rationale

Museum officials told The New York Times that current laws don't allow the federal government to simply take control of the site. Beth Hillman, who leads the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, also questioned the idea from a budget perspective, saying it doesn't make sense for the government to take on the site's full costs while trying to reduce spending elsewhere.

Financial Context and Health Program Cuts

The takeover discussions follow Trump’s recent cuts to World Trade Center Health Program funding, which provides care for over 100,000 survivors and first responders, according to The Hill report. The administration later restored funding after Republican lawmakers intervened.

The proposed federal control aligns with broader Trump administration restructuring efforts, including laying off over 1,350 State Department employees and establishing a sovereign wealth fund with stakes in companies like Intel Corp. INTC.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com