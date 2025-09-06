Thousands Protest Trump's Washington National Guard Deployment As Federal Military Operations Expand: Report

Thousands of protesters marched through Washington, D.C. on Saturday, demanding President Donald Trump end National Guard deployments in the capital. The “We Are All D.C.” demonstration drew undocumented immigrants and Palestinian supporters who chanted “Trump must go now” near the U.S. Capitol Building.

More than 2,000 troops from six Republican-led states currently patrol Washington streets. “I’m here to protest the occupation of D.C.,” said protester Alex Laufer, Reuters reported.

Federal Courts Block California Operations

In June, a federal appeals court put a temporary stop to a ruling that required Donald Trump to hand back control of the California National Guard to Governor Gavin Newsom. The original decision said Trump broke the Tenth Amendment by sending over 2,000 troops to Los Angeles.

See Also: Trump Administration Blocked From Ending Protections For Venezuelans, Haitians: Report

The Army extended D.C. National Guard orders through November 30.

Crime Data Contradicts Deployment Claims

Justice Department figures showed that violent crime in Washington dropped to its lowest level in 30 years in 2024, pushing back against Trump's claims that the city is being overrun by crime. Attorney General Pam Bondi said more than 700 people have been arrested since federal operations started.

Meanwhile, a Washington Post poll found that nearly 80% of D.C. residents are against the federal government sending in forces.

Multi-City Expansion Plans Draw Opposition

Trump suggested New Orleans could face a National Guard deployment next. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry welcomed federal assistance, while New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell called deployment “unnecessary.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker also labeled Chicago deployment plans an “abuse of power.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered D.C. troops to carry service-issued weapons.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock