Trump-Backed World Liberty Sinks As Billionaire Justin Sun Protests, Then Reinvests

Justin Sun, a crypto billionaire and one of the most visible backers of the Trump family’s digital asset venture, has gone public with his frustration after claiming his tokens in World Liberty Financial were suddenly frozen.

Sun, who previously purchased $75 million worth of the company’s cryptocurrency, $WLFI, took to X late Thursday accusing the firm of halting his holdings “unreasonably.”

“My goal has always been to grow alongside the team and community, and to jointly build a strong and healthy WLF ecosystem,” Sun wrote.

The move follows speculation that he was preparing to sell part of his stash, The New York Times reports.

Sun has long been a prominent supporter of World Liberty, even appearing with Eric Trump at a crypto gathering in Dubai earlier this year, the report adds.

His relationship with the company, however, appears to be fraying.

The freeze comes just days after the firm permitted early investors to trade their coins on open markets, triggering a nearly 50% price collapse.

Blockchain data showed transfers linked to Sun’s wallet, sparking rumors that he was unloading tokens.

Sun rejected the claims, stating the movements were only “tests” and had no effect on trading activity.

“Our address only carried out a few general exchange deposit tests with very small amounts, followed by an address dispersion. No buying or selling was involved, so it could not possibly have any impact on the market,” S.

The company has not clarified who authorized the freeze, a highly unusual step in crypto markets unless tied to legal action.

By Friday morning, Sun appeared to soften his tone, announcing plans to purchase another $10 million in $WLFI and an additional $10 million in shares of a public firm tied to World Liberty’s founders.

“We believe U.S.-listed crypto stocks are an undervalued opportunity. I will market buy $10 million worth of ALTS and $10 million worth of WLFI,” Sun posted on his social-media handle.

Trump Family’s Crypto Push

World Liberty has been central to the Trump family’s foray into digital assets. Alongside $WLFI, the family has experimented with memecoins and is linked to American Bitcoin, a separate venture.

Yet the latest dispute underscores the risks surrounding projects that intersect with shifting U.S. regulatory policies under the Trump administration, The New York Times adds

