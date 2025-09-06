Palantir CEO Alex Karp Once Pushed For 'Department Of Offense' — Now Trump Rebrands Pentagon To 'War' Office As PLTR Touts America's AI Edge

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rebrand the Pentagon as the "Department of War," echoing calls made last year by Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR CEO Alex Karp for a more offensive U.S. military posture as artificial intelligence reshapes global power.

Trump Signs Order To Rename Pentagon

"I think it's a much more appropriate name, especially in light of where the world is right now. We have the strongest military in the world," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office before signing the order.

The directive authorizes officials to use "Department of War" or "Secretary of War" in public communications, ceremonial contexts and correspondence.

Within hours, Pentagon signage was replaced, and its website shifted from defense.gov to war.gov, displaying the new "U.S. Department of War" branding.

The last renaming occurred in 1949 under President Harry Truman, when the original Department of War became the Department of Defense.

Alex Karp's Earlier Call For ‘Department Of Offense'

Speaking on CNBC's Closing Bell: Overtime in October 2024, Karp argued that the U.S. should abandon a purely defensive stance.

"I don't understand why we have to have a Department of Defense. We should have a Department of Offense," Karp said at the time.

He also warned that buying AI software from unproven vendors was "literally suicide" and urged Washington to rely on companies with proven systems.

During the conversation, Karp also added that patriotism, competence and a willingness to use violence were essential for safeguarding American interests, framing AI, software and hybrid systems as decisive advantages in modern warfare.

Palantir's AI Warning On US-China Rivalry

Earlier this year, Karp cautioned that the AI arms race between the U.S. and China will have one winner, stressing the need for Western nations to keep pace with American innovation.

He praised U.S. corporate leaders for being adaptable and tech-savvy while urging European allies to adopt similar approaches. Palantir, which has become a key government contractor, reported its government business as a multibillion-dollar segment.

Shares of Palantir have surged more than 400% in the past 12 months, according to Benzinga Pro. Though the company has faced criticism from some Republicans over its close ties to the Trump administration.

