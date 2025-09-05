Mark Cuban Says Elon Musk Flew Into The Sun With Trump Alliance: 'It Just Never Works'

Billionaire Mark Cuban has a warning for what might happen to fellow billionaire Elon Musk after his falling out with President Donald Trump.

Cuban's Warning

A recent public falling out between Musk and Trump could lead to less friendly policies for companies related to the billionaire, including SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA.

Asked in a recent interview what his thoughts were on the Musk and Trump fight, Cuban didn't shy away.

"He's had to make some choices," Cuban said of Musk in an interview with Semafor. "There's been books written about anybody who works with Donald Trump has been burned."

Cuban called Trump "a unique beast" and said that the Tesla CEO may have gotten too close in his relationship with the president.

"He got close to the sun and what happened, happened."

Cuban said Musk may have "thought he was the sun."

"It just never works.”

Musk and Trump Falling Out

Elon Musk served in a leadership role at the Department of Government Efficiency during the Trump administration before leaving to prioritize his business ventures and address limits on his working hours.

The Tesla CEO had a close working relationship with Trump for months and was a key financial backer of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

After leaving the White House, the relationship took a turn with Musk criticizing Trump’s policies like tariffs and the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Musk went on to propose a third party that could take on the Republican and Democratic parties and challenge Trump allies in some elections. Although this party may never come to exist, Trump opposed the proposal.

In possible retaliation, Trump went on to nominate Jonathan Morrison to lead the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Morrison has been critical of Tesla in the past and could serve as a potential roadblock to favorable regulations for autonomous vehicles for Musk's company.

Trump has spoken out against autonomous vehicles in the past. A strained relationship between Musk and Trump and the NHTSA appointment could be an area for Tesla investors to watch.

While the Trump administration has loosened space regulations, Trump also dismissed Jared Isaacman, who was his initial pick to lead NASA. Trump said in a social media post that Musk asked him to install his close friend as head of the department, which he later found to be inappropriate. Isaacman is a Musk ally and SpaceX customer and investor.

Although their relationship may improve in the future, recent events suggest that Musk and his companies could face negative consequences from aligning closely with the president and later criticizing him.

