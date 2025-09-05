Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer, Office Says He's Recovering After Recent Photographs Revealed Fresh Forehead Scar

Former President Joe Biden recently had cancerous skin cells removed and is recovering well after Mohs surgery, his office confirmed, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Ex-President Undergoes Mohs Surgery

The procedure, commonly used for the most prevalent skin cancers, removes thin layers of tissue until no cancer cells remain, the Mayo Clinic notes.

Biden, who’s now 82, was photographed late August leaving a church in Greenville, Delaware, with a visible incision on his head, images that surfaced around the time of the procedure, CBS News reported.

Previous Skin Lesions And Jill Biden's Treatment

In 2023, Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during his annual physical. At the time, White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote that "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed" and that "no further treatment is required." Former first lady Jill Biden also had two basal cell carcinomas removed in 2023.

Mayo Clinic states that Mohs surgery is considered a precise, tissue-sparing technique with high cure rates for basal and squamous cell carcinomas, which together account for the vast majority of skin cancers.

Ongoing Health Questions And Prostate Cancer Disclosure

Health questions have followed Biden since a widely criticized presidential debate in June 2024, which preceded his decision weeks later to drop his re-election bid and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Separately, Biden disclosed in May that doctors had diagnosed him with an advanced, "hormone-sensitive" form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. Biden’s office at the time said he was pursuing treatment options to ensure "effective management" of the illness. Oncology specialists told Reuters that while such metastatic disease is not curable although modern therapies can often control it for years.

