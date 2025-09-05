Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Proposes Eased Regulations For Autonomous Driving: 'America Must Lead…'

The NHTSA, under President Donald Trump's Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, has announced it will ease regulatory hurdles for autonomous driving in the U.S. amid a domestic Robotaxi push.

Modernizing Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards

"The rules of the road need to be updated to fit the realities of the 21st century," Duffy said in a statement released by the NHTSA on Thursday, adding that the changes would "eliminate redundant requirements."

"America must lead the way in transportation innovation. If we don't, our adversaries will fill the void," Duffy said in the statement, adding that the current rules were written with human drivers in mind and need to be "updated for autonomous vehicles."

The rule changes would also ensure safety and reduce costs, the statement said. The proposed amendments affect three Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The standards include the FMVSS No. 102, which outlines guidelines for automatic transmissions in vehicles, including shift position sequence, interlock mechanisms to prevent engine starter engagement when the transmission shift position is in a forward or reverse drive position and engine braking over 25 miles per hour.

It also includes the FMVSS No. 103, which dictates that vehicles must have a windshield defrosting and defogging system and FMVSS No. 108, which rules that all vehicles must have headlights, reflective equipment and other devices that aid in visibility.

Self-Driving Regulations, Tougher Oversight

The news follows Duffy's earlier announcement that eased regulatory hurdles by providing some exemptions for domestic AV manufacturers to report crash data and safety reports to the NHTSA, previously enjoyed by imported vehicles.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Morisson, Trump's pick for the NHTSA administrator role, has called for tougher oversight on autonomous driving in the U.S., which could prove to pose some challenges for Robotaxis in the U.S.

Tesla's Robotaxi Expansion, NYC Cab Drivers Decry Waymo

The proposed changes also coincide with the expansion of Tesla's Robotaxi operations in Austin, which now also drives on highways. However, the company has also moved the onboard safety operators to the driver's seat for better safety.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG self-driving cab service Waymo's testing operations in NYC have been criticized by taxi drivers, who have called on the New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to halt the testing operations in the city.

