Donald Trump Threatens National Guard Deployment To New Orleans Despite Falling Crime, Sparking Clash With City Leaders

President Donald Trump suggested New Orleans could be the next U.S. city to see National Guard troops on its streets, igniting a sharp divide between Louisiana's Republican governor and the Democratic leaders of the city.

Trump Says New Orleans Faces ‘Crime Problem‘

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said New Orleans faces a "crime problem" and floated the possibility of sending in the National Guard, echoing his recent pledges to dispatch troops to Chicago and Baltimore after deploying federal agents in Washington, D.C., last month, as reported by AP News.

Louisiana Governor Welcomes Trump's Proposal, City Officials Push Back

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry welcomed the idea, writing on social media that the state would accept Trump's help "from New Orleans to Shreveport!"

But New Orleans leaders countered that crime has actually dropped this year. "Marching troops into New Orleans is an unnecessary show of force in an effort to create a solution to a problem that doesn't exist," City Council President JP Morrell said in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) compared Louisiana's crime rate to his own state's, arguing it was lower.

In response, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) dismissed the remarks as a publicity stunt, saying Newsom should focus on running California instead of seeking attention, reported The Hill.

Trump's National Guard Plan Drew Sharp Criticism In Chicago

Last month, Trump also indicated he might expand military force deployments to other U.S. cities, naming Chicago as a likely target while criticizing its leadership. He claimed the National Guard's presence in Washington restored order, praising their coordination with local law enforcement.

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) said that Trump's plan to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago represented an "abuse of power" and an attempt to "manufacture a crisis," stressing there was no emergency to justify military intervention.

Trump had already stationed about 2,000 troops in Washington, D.C., as part of his crime reduction push in Democrat-controlled cities. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later ordered the troops to carry service-issued weapons, reversing an earlier Pentagon decision that left them unarmed.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said Trump's crime policy was "gaining traction," arguing it resonated both in the U.S. and abroad. O'Leary pointed to Washington, D.C., as an example of visible progress while acknowledging concerns about execution and the extent of federal involvement.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Jason on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.