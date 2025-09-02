Trump Calls Rudy Giuliani 'Greatest Mayor In The History Of New York City,' Announces Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Donald Trump said Monday that Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the nation's highest civilian honor, casting the former New York City mayor as both a historic leader and a patriotic ally.

Trump Praises Giuliani As America's ‘Greatest Mayor‘

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced his decision to award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, praising him in glowing terms.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country's highest civilian honor," Trump wrote.

He added that details about the timing and location of the ceremony would be released later.

The president also emphasized Giuliani's loyalty, ending his post with the slogan: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!"

Giuliani Injured In New Hampshire Car Accident Before Medal Of Freedom

The announcement came just two days after Giuliani was injured in a New Hampshire car crash, where he suffered back injuries, lacerations, and contusions, as reported by BBC News.

Police said all involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and Giuliani has since been released from the hospital.

From 9/11 Leadership To Legal Troubles And Bankruptcy

Giuliani's reputation soared after 9/11, earning him honors such as Time's Person of the Year in 2001 and an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

He later ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008 and became one of Trump's top advisers during the 2016 campaign.

However, Giuliani has faced financial and legal setbacks. His efforts to overturn the 2020 election led to a $148 million defamation judgment, bankruptcy, and the loss of his law license.

Trump's decision to award Giuliani the nation's highest civilian honor highlights his enduring loyalty to a figure who remains both celebrated and controversial in American politics.

Back in 2017, former President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Freedom to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Giuliani has yet to respond publicly to Trump's announcement, and the timing of when he will receive the honor remains uncertain.

Photo Courtesy: paparazzza on Shutterstock.com

