Trump Administration Tells American Workers: 'We Fight For You' — Obama, Bessent And Others Flood Social Media With Labor Day Posts

Political leaders marked Labor Day 2025 with messages honoring American workers, while massive demonstrations in more than 900 cities highlighted tensions over tariffs, inequality and the policies of the Donald Trump administration.

Leaders Share Labor Day Messages

On Aug. 28, Trump issued a proclamation praising U.S. workers and vowing to restore "the dignity of labor" through tariffs, manufacturing investment and "fair trade deals that protect our jobs."

The White House's official X account also posted a Labor Day message celebrating America's workers, thanking them and saying, "No administration has fought harder for the American worker."

Former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama also honored the holiday.

Biden called American workers "the heart and soul of our nation." Obama said that with AI threatening jobs, it is crucial to think about how to embrace technology while preserving meaningful and dignified work.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) used his message to highlight union achievements, listing benefits like weekends, workplace safety and the right to strike, adding, "Let us grow the trade union movement and win more for workers."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared a personal story about his first job as a busboy at age 9, saying, "I haven't stopped working since. And now, thanks to President Trump, I have the honor of working for the American people."

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) issued a fiery statement attacking Trump's tariffs, pardons and policies.

Protests Sweep The Nation

While leaders celebrated workers online, the May Day Strong coalition organized over 1,000 events in 900 cities, branding the effort "Workers Over Billionaires," reported the Washington Post.

The protests targeted corporate tax breaks, housing inequality and Trump's second-term agenda.

A Holiday With Deep Roots

Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 after labor unrest, including the deadly Pullman Strike, spotlighted workers' rights. The first Labor Day celebration, organized in New York City in 1882, saw 10,000 workers march for fair pay and safer conditions.

