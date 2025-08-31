Rudy Giuliani Seriously Injured In New Hampshire Car Crash, Ex-Trump Lawyer Taken To Trauma Center

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was involved in a severe car accident in New Hampshire, resulting in significant injuries. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, leaving Giuliani with multiple injuries, including a fractured thoracic vertebra.

Giuliani’s Vehicle Rear-Ended

Giuliani sustained serious injuries in a car accident on Saturday evening in New Hampshire, as reported by The Hill. Giuliani’s car was rear-ended at high speed, according to Michael Ragusa, head of his security team.

Multiple Injuries Sustained By Giuliani

Giuliani, who also served as former President Trump’s personal attorney, was taken to a nearby trauma center. There, he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations, contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, according to the statement. Maria Ryan, Giuliani’s business partner and a nurse practitioner, was notified and arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident.

The New Hampshire State Police confirmed the crash involved three individuals, including Giuliani. The accident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, on Interstate 93 in Manchester, during an investigation of a separate domestic violence incident. Notably, Giuliani was the Mayor of New York during the September 11 attacks.

Not A Targeted Attack

Ragusa noted that Giuliani had assisted a domestic violence victim before the crash. He emphasized that the crash was unrelated to the earlier incident and dismissed conspiracy theories, clarifying that Giuliani was in a rental car and it was not a targeted attack.

Photo Courtesy: Matt Smith Photographer on Shutterstock.com

