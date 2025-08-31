Trump Once Complained About Democrats Using Lawfare. He Is Now Going After His Political Opponents Using The Same Technique

President Donald Trump is unleashing accusations, escalating the threats to his political rivals, ideological opponents, critics, and federal officials who refuse to toe his line.

Trump Mastering Lawfare?

The list of people attacked by President Trump includes Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Lisa Cook, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and ally turned critic Chris Christie, among others.

This comes after Trump complained about the Biden administration and Democrats using "lawfare" and selective prosecution to disadvantage him in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

New Or Old, Present Or Former, No Ally Safe

There are some surprise inclusions in the list, too, including another former Trump ally and his former national security advisor, John Bolton.

The FBI has conducted searches at the Maryland home and Washington D.C. office of John Bolton, who served as national security adviser under Trump.

According to the BBC, the searches are part of an ongoing investigation into potential misuse of classified information. This follows Trump’s previous accusations against Bolton regarding his 2020 book, which was critical of Trump’s presidency. Bolton has not yet commented on the searches.

The investigation into Bolton follows a pattern of legal scrutiny surrounding Trump’s allies and adversaries.

The FBI’s raid on Bolton’s properties is part of a high-profile investigation into allegations of transferring classified documents via a private email server.

This comes amid ongoing legal challenges faced by Trump, including a fraud case pursued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Another prominent name in the list is Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, who was among the key lieutenants of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

After a fallout between the two following Trump's budget bill, the President threatened to go after Musk and his companies, including unleashing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to end contracts given to SpaceX and other Musk companies.

Opponents Call Timing ‘Chilling'

Political reactions have surfaced, with independent senator Bernie Sanders expressing concern about the search, describing it as a step towards authoritarianism. Democratic senator Chris Coons called the timing “particularly chilling,” while Democratic representative Raja Krishnamoorthi suggested it might be a distraction from other news.

Trump Allies Deny Political Motivations

BBC reports that Vice-President JD Vance denied any political motivation behind the investigation, emphasizing that legal determinations should drive such actions. The FBI maintains that its actions are part of its duty to protect Americans, despite concerns from some political figures.

In recent months, Trump has been vocal about holding his opponents accountable, as highlighted in a speech where he threatened legal action against journalists, judges, and Biden officials.

