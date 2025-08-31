Trump Dispels Health Rumors With Golf Outing, Vance Says President Is In 'Incredibly Good Health'

President Donald Trump was seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., on Saturday, countering speculation about his health.

Social Media Abuzz

His absence from public events for several days had fueled social media chatter about potential health issues, especially after a photo of a bruised hand went viral.

Veteran journalist Laura Rozen has been monitoring the situation, sharing images of Trump at the golf course on social platform X, according to a report by The Hill.

VP Vance Confident About Trump's Health

Vice President JD Vance addressed the health rumors in a USA Today interview on Wednesday, expressing confidence in Trump’s health and readiness to assume duties if necessary.

Vance remarked on Trump’s “incredibly good health” and readiness to complete his term. This follows a year after an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and recent concerns over Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, which causes bruising.

Allies Point To Trump's Vigor

Despite health concerns, Vance and other allies emphasize Trump’s vigor, noting his active schedule. The president’s health has been a topic of discussion amid a dip in approval ratings and recent interviews.

The recent public appearance by President Trump comes at a time when his approval ratings have been under scrutiny. According to a recent poll by Emerson College, Trump’s approval rating stands at 45%, with a disapproval rating of 47%.

This marks a slight change from previous months, where his approval ratings hovered around similar figures.

Eye On 2028 Election

Moreover, the political landscape is heating up with discussions around potential 2028 election candidates. Trump’s approval ratings are crucial as they reflect public sentiment and could influence future political strategies.

The political climate is also further intensified by international issues. For instance, recent statements by Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), on Taiwan’s right to self-determination highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

