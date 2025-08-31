Trump Administration Plans To Rebrand Department Of Defense As Department Of War

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

Historical Context

This change, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, aligns with President Trump’s desire to restore a historical name last used in 1947.

The proposed rebranding could be enacted through Congress, although alternative methods are being explored by the White House. President Trump has consistently advocated for this change since his presidency began.

“As Department of War, we won everything,” Trump stated on Monday, referencing past military successes. "I think we're going to have to go back to that."

Proposed Ideas

In the early weeks of Trump’s second term, the Pentagon began drafting legislative proposals to facilitate this change, a former official disclosed to the Journal. One proposal involves seeking Congressional approval to reinstate the name during a national emergency, alongside reviving the title of Secretary of War.

President Trump expressed that the old name “has a stronger sound” during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. He indicated that the change could occur “over the next week or so.”

Strategic Shifts

This rebranding effort comes amid a series of strategic shifts within the Trump administration.

Recently, the administration has been considering acquiring stakes in major defense contractors. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the U.S. defense sector.

Furthermore, the administration’s focus on defense is evident in its recent trade and defense talks with India, which aim to enhance cooperation amid new tariffs. These discussions highlight the administration’s intent to bolster international defense partnerships.

Additionally, the rebranding aligns with ongoing military reshuffles, such as the early retirement of Gen. David Allvin, the chief of staff of the Air Force.

