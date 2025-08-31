Two Firefighters From Washington Wildfire Site Detained At ICE Facility: Report

Two firefighters responding to a Washington state wildfire remain detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Tacoma, according to U.S. Rep. Emily Randall (D-Wash.). The detention occurred during what officials described as routine identity verification at the Bear Gulch fire site.

The 9,000-acre wildfire in Olympic National Forest broke out on July 6 and was 13% contained as of Saturday, according to a Reuters report. Federal agencies coordinated the unprecedented action at an active emergency response location.

Criminal Investigation Prompts Contract Termination

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Thursday that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) terminated contracts with firefighting companies following an unspecified criminal investigation. The BLM subsequently requested Border Patrol assistance to verify the identities of 44 crew members.

Border Patrol agents determined that two individuals were in the U.S. illegally and arrested them. The remaining 42 workers were escorted off federal land. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the detained individuals provided support roles rather than active firefighting when arrests occurred.

Legal Representation Challenges Detention

Portland attorney Stephen Manning represents one detainee, describing his client as an Oregon resident “unlawfully detained.” Manning told Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) that his client arrived in the U.S. as a four-year-old 19 years ago and was awaiting a visa application response after being a crime victim in Oregon.

Rep. Randall visited the ICE detention center on Saturday but was denied entry. Officials confirmed they were holding the two contracted firefighters.

Broader Enforcement Campaign Targets $6.1 Billion Collection

The firefighter detentions occur amid the Trump administration’s expanded immigration enforcement targeting $6.1 billion in fines from immigrants defying deportation orders. The Department of Homeland Security has imposed 21,500 fines with penalties reaching $998 daily, retroactive for five years.

Washington State Department of Resources Commissioner Dave Upthegrove called the timing concerning, citing the “Trump administration’s crude and inhumane approach to immigration enforcement.” He noted the investigation details remain unclear.

ICE officials have previously criticized high daily arrest quotas, leading to detention of individuals without criminal records, green card holders, and visa holders, according to Reuters reporting.

