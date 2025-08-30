Macron Warns World Will Know By Monday If Putin 'Played' Trump Again

French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced apprehensions about Russian President Vladimir Putin potentially manipulating President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Macron expressed his concerns amid the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia.

Last week Trump set a deadline for Putin to consent to bilateral discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the conflict between their countries. Despite this, the Kremlin has yet to show any inclination towards this course of action.

Trump has forewarned of “consequences” if the proposed meeting does not occur. However, Macron, along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has cast doubt on the success of this initiative. During a joint press conference, Macron suggested that if Putin does not consent by the given deadline, it could be interpreted as Putin once again influencing Trump.

As per the report by Mediaite, Merz supported Macron’s views, terming it as “among the strongest public expressions of doubt yet from a European leader that Trump's peace push will work.”

Despite Trump’s attempts at their Alaskan summit earlier this month, he was unsuccessful in convincing Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

After the summit, Trump stated that he and Putin had started preparations for a meeting, a claim that the Kremlin has not entirely verified.

Macron’s concerns underscore the complex dynamics of international politics and the potential influence of powerful leaders. The outcome of the proposed meeting could significantly impact the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the broader geopolitical landscape.

The situation also highlights the importance of diplomatic negotiations in resolving international disputes and the potential implications of their success or failure.

