Donald Trump's July 4 Wish For UFC At White House Comes True: 'Fight Is On'

President Donald Trump's hope to host the first professional sports event at the White House to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary is confirmed, with more details forthcoming. Here's the latest update on a UFC fight at the White House.

"Fight Is On"

Weeks after confirming that talks between the UFC, which is owned by TKO Group Holdings TKO, President Trump and Ivanka Trump had taken place for a potential fight, UFC CEO Dana White said the fight is happening.

White confirmed that he had a meeting at the White House this week, which he said "could not have gone better."

In a video shared by White on Instagram Live, the UFC CEO said that he would provide more details on the fight in the coming weeks.

"The White House fight is on," White said, as reported by Deadline. "We got it done today."

The fight is expected to take place on the White House lawn on July 4, 2026.

Historic Event

A UFC fight at the White House would be the first professional sports event hosted at the historic Washington D.C. venue and would be one of many ways the administration is celebrating the country's 250th anniversary, or semiquincentennial.

Along with being a big event for Trump and the White House, the event could also be big for Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY, which recently signed a seven-year $7.7 billion media rights deal for UFC fights beginning in 2026.

The media company will stream fights on Paramount+ and show some fights on CBS with the UFC changing from its pay-per-view business model. White has hinted that the historic UFC fight at the White House could be one of the bigger fights to get a prominent airing on CBS.

Multiple UFC legends, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, have expressed interest in the White House UFC fight and White has promised to make the fight a "one of one" for Trump, one of his friends.

White promised to deliver "the baddest card" of all time with the UFC fight at the White House, as reported by ESPN.

ESPN recently predicted that the fight card could feature multiple title fights, some career-ending bouts, and retirements of legendary fighters, as well as some fights involving fighters coming out of retirement to be part of the historic event.

With White set to provide more details in the coming weeks, he could perhaps announce at least one matchup or fighter involved; however, UFC fans will likely have to wait months to hear who will be fighting in the octagon on the White House lawn.

