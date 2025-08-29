Taiwan Has 'Absolute Right To Remain Free,' Says Roger Wicker As Trump Recalls Xi Jinping Assured No Invasion

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Armed Services Committee, told Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Friday that the island has an absolute right to remain free and preserve self-determination.

The senior Republican’s visit comes as China escalates military pressure around the democratically governed territory.

US Congressional Leader Reaffirms Taiwan Support

“We come here from the United States bringing a message from the Congress of commitment, of long-term friendship and a determination that a free country like Taiwan absolutely has the right to remain free,” Wicker stated, according to Reuters during meetings at Taiwan’s presidential office in Taipei.

Beijing Opposes High-Level US-Taiwan Exchange

China’s foreign ministry immediately condemned Wicker’s trip, reiterating Beijing’s firm opposition to any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan. China considers Taiwan its own territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control.

Beijing has significantly increased military activities around Taiwan over the past five years, including staging war games as part of its pressure campaign against the island’s 23 million residents.

See Also: Billionaires ‘Know What They’re Doing,’ Lamborghini CEO Says As Trump Tariff Uncertainty Pauses Luxury Car Orders

Defense Authorization Bill Could Strengthen Taiwan Ties

Wicker’s visit coincides with the U.S. Senate’s upcoming consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a nearly $1 trillion Pentagon policy bill.

The Armed Services Committee chairman indicated this year’s NDAA would “add to the provisions again” regarding Taiwan, though he provided no specific details about potential military assistance measures, according to the report.

Market Impact Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The congressional visit occurs as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM benefits from U.S. tariff exemptions due to its $100 billion American investment program. Taiwan’s National Development Council confirmed that only 1% of TSM’s semiconductor components are sold directly to the U.S. market.

President Donald Trump previously stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him China would not invade Taiwan during Trump’s presidency, though Beijing maintains its patient approach to eventual reunification.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock