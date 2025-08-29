Pentagon Seeks China Military Contact Post-WWII Parade As Beijing Hesitates Over Defense Secretary's 'Imminent Threat' Comments

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has proposed a phone call with Chinese military leadership following Beijing’s Sept. 3 World War II anniversary parade. But China remains non-committal due to disagreements over Hegseth’s previous statements.

Pentagon Eyes First Military Exchange Under Trump

The proposed early September conversation would mark the first senior military-to-military exchange between Washington and Beijing under President Donald Trump‘s second administration, reported Nikkei Asia. U.S. officials view the outreach as groundwork for a potential Trump-Xi Jinping summit later this year or early 2026.

Pentagon sources told Nikkei that the initiative emerged after Secretary of State Marco Rubio‘s “constructive and pragmatic” July 11 meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malaysia, according to State Department readouts.

‘Imminent Threat’ Remarks Create Diplomatic Friction

The stalemate centers on differing interpretations of Hegseth’s May 31 speech at Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue. While the Trump administration emphasizes conciliatory elements, where Hegseth stated “We will not instigate nor seek to subjugate or humiliate,” Beijing focuses on his assertion that “The threat China poses is real and it could be imminent.”

Military Hierarchy Complicates Outreach Efforts

Disagreement persists over appropriate counterparts for engagement. China considers Admiral Dong Jun the natural equivalent to Hegseth. However, Pentagon officials prefer engaging General Zhang Youxia, first-ranked vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and Politburo member with actual decision-making authority, according to the report.

Beijing Forum Attendance Under Review

The Pentagon is evaluating participation in Beijing’s Xiangshan Forum scheduled Sept. 17-19. Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Alvaro Smith is considering attendance, according to the report, though only U.S. Embassy defense attachés have confirmed participation so far.

