Bernie Sanders Fires Back At Donald Trump's 'Dictator' Comment: Millions Of Americans Fought To 'Defeat' Despots

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) is pushing back after President Donald Trump suggested some Americans would prefer a "dictator" if it meant less crime.

Trump's Remark On Being Called A Dictator

In a clip shared by journalist Aaron Rupar, Trump addressed criticism that he embraces authoritarian tendencies.

"The line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime," Trump said. "So a lot of people say, ‘You know, if that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.' But I’m not a dictator. I just know how to stop crime."

Sanders' Sharp Response On X

Sanders responded directly on X, "Actually, Mr. Trump, ‘a lot of people' say that millions of Americans fought and died to DEFEAT dictators," Sanders wrote.

"Ask anybody. We'd rather be a free country."

See Also: Nvidia And AMD Reportedly Agree To Pay 15% Of China Chip Revenues To Trump Administration For Export Licenses: ‘Beijing Must Be Gloating’

Joe Rogan, Kamala Harris Weigh In On Trump Dictator Debate From Different Angles

In September 2024, podcaster Joe Rogan discussed Trump during an episode with comedian Tom Segura.

Rogan noted that while critics warned Trump would be a dictator, "he wasn't a dictator, he was the president," referring to his first term. He added that the economy performed well during his term and that Trump tried to cut through bureaucracy.

Rogan also said the real issue for many was not Trump's policies but his personality, which he believed "freaked people out."

In July 2024, the then-Vice President Kamala Harris accused Trump of wanting to turn the United States' democracy into a dictatorship.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Lauryn Allen on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.