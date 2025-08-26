Gavin Newsom Says His Trump-Style Merch Is Flying Off The Shelves: 'MAGA' Will Soon Have A 'Whole New Meaning'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has launched a slate of Donald Trump-style merchandise that appears to be selling briskly as he intensifies a social media offensive aimed at the president.

Gavin Newsom’s ‘MAGA’-Inspired Merch Store An Instant Hit

The governor's "Patriot Shop" features MAGA-adjacent branding and cheeky slogans, part of a broader strategy that mirrors Donald Trump's online voice with all-caps posts, memes and mockery.

Newsom previewed the rollout on Friday, posting, "NEW MERCH COMING SOON! YOU'RE WELCOME, PATRIOTS!" He followed over the weekend with, "WOW! WE HAVE NOW SOLD OVER $100K OF THE BEST PRODUCTS EVER MADE!! IF YOU HATE THE PATRIOT SHOP, YOU HATE AMERICA! THANK YOU!"

By Sunday, his feed also teased a blue flag reading "Make America Gavin Again," alongside the caption: "SOON ‘MAGA' WILL HAVE A WHOLE NEW MEANING! COMING SOON FOR YOUR NEXT BOAT PARADE! YOU ARE VERY WELCOME, PATRIOTS!"

What Can You Buy At Newsom’s ‘Patriot Shop’?

Among the items on the store are a red trucker cap that says "Newsom Was Right About Everything!" listed at $32; a white tank top stamped "TRUMP IS NOT HOT," also at $32; and a $100 "Holy Bible" signed by "America's Favorite Governor!" that was listed as sold out. The store is operated through Newsom's Campaign for Democracy committee and printed by a Texas vendor, according to the site.

Newsom’s Carefully Curated Social Media Offensive

The merch push arrives as Newsom positions himself as a leading Democratic foil to Trump while backing a mid-decade redistricting drive in California. He has leaned into Trump-like rhetorical flourishes for weeks, a tactic that has delighted many Democrats and irritated conservatives who deride the approach as inauthentic.

Supporters cast the attempt as a smart messaging tactic and a fundraiser rolled into one. Detractors say it's more stunt than substance. Even as the merch grabbed attention, Democrats touted high-profile validation elsewhere, including praise from Barack Obama, who lauded Newsom's redistricting effort as a "smart, measured approach," while Republicans moved to challenge it in court.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com

