Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI Lead Pro-AI PAC Launch, Invest Millions Ahead Of Midterm Elections: Report

In a bid to protect the interests of the tech industry, Silicon Valley is mobilizing substantial funds for political action committees (PACs) and organizations, with a focus on AI policy.

Tech Giants Launch Super-PAC To Shape AI Rules

Silicon Valley is investing over $100 million in a network of PACs and organizations. The primary goal is to oppose stringent AI regulations, indicating the tech industry’s active involvement in the upcoming midterm elections, reported The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman are key players in the creation and financing of Leading the Future, a new super-PAC network with a focus on AI.

The group's strategy centers on leveraging campaign contributions and digital advertising to promote specific AI policies while pushing back against candidates they see as potential obstacles to the industry's growth. The organization is not advocating for complete deregulation, but rather the establishment of sensible boundaries.

Amid concerns about the U.S.-China AI race and the absence of federal AI policies, the group intends to begin operations in New York, California, Illinois, and Ohio, which have been identified as key AI-policy battlegrounds.

Supporters of the initiative include AI search engine Perplexity and veteran angel investor Ron Conway, with the campaign scheduled to roll out later this year.

Winklevoss Twins Donate To Pro-Trump PAC, Google Cuts AI Cost

This move comes in the wake of President Trump’s AI action plan aimed at making the U.S. a powerhouse in the AI sector in July 2025. The plan was designed to unleash the ‘4th Industrial Revolution’ and win the global AI race.

Furthermore, the Winklevoss twins, co-founders of Gemini, donated $21 million in Bitcoin to a new political action committee supporting President Donald Trump‘s vision of making the U.S. the "world's cryptocurrency capital.”

Notably, Leading the Future plans to follow in the footsteps of Fairshake, a cryptocurrency-focused super-PAC network that had a significant impact on last year’s election results. This new network is among the first of its kind to concentrate on AI policy.

Moreover, Google GOOG announced a significant reduction in the prices of its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services for federal agencies. This move is expected to make AI technology more accessible and affordable for government agencies.

