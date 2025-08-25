Trump Set To Appear At Ryder Cup's First Day In New York, Says Keegan Bradley Should 'Definitely' Be On The Team

President Donald Trump said he will attend the opening round of the Ryder Cup next month on Long Island and he thinks U.S. captain Keegan Bradley should be in uniform.

Trump posted Saturday that he'll be at Bethpage Black on Friday, Sept. 26, for the start of the three-day United States–Europe matches. According to a report by the Associated Press, the venue is already known for some of golf's rowdiest crowds.

"Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team — As Captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup," Trump wrote on his social platform. The event is run by the PGA of America.

Trump initially said he was invited by the PGA Tour, but the PGA of America said the invitation came from the organization and Bradley.

Keegan Bradley Could Make History

Bradley, at 39, is the youngest American captain since Arnold Palmer and has stoked debate by keeping open the possibility of becoming the first U.S. playing captain since Palmer in 1963. His recent form has only sharpened the question as he prepares to announce six captain's picks this week.

Given Trump's long-running passion for the sport, a Ryder Cup appearance had been widely expected. He attended the Super Bowl in February and more recently, the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Donald Trump’s Long Association With Golf And Its Key Stars

Meanwhile, professional golf continues to intersect with Trump's properties. The PGA Tour said this past week it will return to Trump National Doral in Florida in 2026, nearly a decade after its last Tour event there.

Trump's golf ties extend to several current stars. Bryson DeChambeau, already qualified for the U.S. team, has played rounds with Trump, filmed a viral "break 50" challenge alongside him and this summer, was tapped to chair the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. DeChambeau also visited the White House in June, hitting shots on the South Lawn during a televised appearance.

The 45th Ryder Cup runs Sept. 26–28 at Bethpage State Park's Black Course, the first time the biennial matches have come to New York. Bradley's decision on whether to play and whom to pick is due Wednesday, adding yet another subplot to a week already thick with anticipation.

Photo Courtesy: L.E.MORMILE on Shutterstock.com

