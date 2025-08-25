Trump Threatens Baltimore With Troop Crackdown, Slams Governor Wes Moore Over Crime As Explosive Feud Erupts Online

President Donald Trump escalated a war of words with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md) on Sunday, threatening to send National Guard troops into Baltimore while questioning the Democrat's record on crime.

Trump Blasts Baltimore Crime, Threatens Federal Funding

The clash erupted after Moore urged Trump to "walk our streets and not just talk about us from the Oval Office."

If President Trump were to walk our streets, stand with our people, and visit our community, he would see what I see: