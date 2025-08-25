Trump Threatens Baltimore With Troop Crackdown, Slams Governor Wes Moore Over Crime As Explosive Feud Erupts Online

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
President Donald Trump escalated a war of words with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md) on Sunday, threatening to send National Guard troops into Baltimore while questioning the Democrat's record on crime.
Trump Blasts Baltimore Crime, Threatens Federal Funding
The clash erupted after Moore urged Trump to "walk our streets and not just talk about us from the Oval Office."
