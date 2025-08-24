Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen's Advice for John Bolton: 'No Doubt' He Will Be Indicted, Needs to 'Lawyer Up'

In the wake of an FBI raid on his home, former national security adviser John Bolton has received some stern advice from Michael Cohen, who previously served as personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Cohen, who was the subject of an FBI raid in 2018, has recommended that Bolton “lawyer up” and said that he's "been there" himself.

Speaking with MSNBC, Cohen said that the raid signifies Trump has “crossed yet another name off his enemies list.” Cohen also said that there's "no doubt" Bolton will be indicted.

"He's doing it to Tish James, he's doing it to Adam Schiff, he's doing it to Alvin Bragg and there are many more on that list that will ultimately suffer a very similar consequence," Cohen said during the conversation.

In 2020, the Department of Justice (DOJ) began an investigation into Bolton, questioning whether his book, “The Room Where It Happened,” disclosed classified national security information.

Although, according to reports, the investigation was suspended under the administration of President Joe Biden in 2021, it has since been restarted.

After the raid, Trump, who had previously called for Bolton’s imprisonment over the book and had his Secret Service protection withdrawn, described his former national security adviser as “not a smart guy” and possibly “very unpatriotic”.

Trump stated that he was not aware of the raid and that the DOJ should manage the situation.

Cohen was sentenced to prison for charges connected to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels while he was acting as Trump’s fixer.

Why It Matters: The FBI’s raid on Bolton’s home and the resumption of the DOJ investigation into his book mark a significant escalation in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the former national security adviser.

Cohen’s advice to Bolton to “lawyer up” underscores the seriousness of the situation and the potential legal challenges Bolton may face.

The raid also highlights the continuing tension between Trump and his former associates, with Cohen’s comments suggesting that Trump may be using legal means to settle personal scores.

