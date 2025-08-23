FBI Targets John Bolton's Home and Office — Trump: 'He's Not a Smart Guy, but He Could Be a Very Unpatriotic Guy'

On Friday, the FBI conducted a raid on the home and office of John Bolton, who served as the national security adviser during President Donald Trump‘s first term.

What Happened: The raid is part of a high-profile investigation into allegations that Bolton transferred classified documents to his family using a private email server while he was in office.

The FBI agents first arrived at Bolton’s residence in Bethesda, Maryland, early Friday morning. The probe, led by FBI Director Kash Patel, was later extended to Bolton’s office in Washington, D.C., following the signing of a warrant by a judge.

Despite the raid, Bolton has not been arrested or charged with any crimes, an administration official confirmed.

The investigation is centered around allegations that Bolton used a private email to send classified national security documents to his wife and daughter before his dismissal by President Trump in September 2019.

The probe initially began in 2020 and continued into thenPresident Joe Biden‘s administration, which subsequently froze the investigation. However, the investigation was reopened by Patel after he assumed the role of FBI director in February.

President Trump, speaking to reporters on Friday, stated he had no prior knowledge of the operation. “I know nothing about it,” Trump insisted.

“I just saw it this morning. I tell Attorney General Pam Bondi and I tell the group: ‘I don't want to know, but you have to do what you have to do. I don't want to know about it,'” Trump said.

"He's not a smart guy, but he could be a very unpatriotic guy. We're going to find out," Trump said of Bolton.

The investigation is distinct from a separate criminal inquiry into Bolton over his alleged disclosure of national secrets in his 2020 book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

The senior US official described the current probe as a “clean break” from the investigation over Bolton’s memoir.

Why It Matters: The raid on Bolton’s premises marks a significant escalation in the investigation into the former national security adviser’s alleged mishandling of classified information.

The outcome of this probe could have far-reaching implications for how classified information is handled within the White House, potentially leading to changes in policy and procedure.

Furthermore, the investigation could impact the political landscape, depending on its findings and any subsequent legal actions.

