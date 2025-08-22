Medical Aid For 700K Cold War Era Nuclear Workers Indefinitely Suspended Amid Trump's HHS Overhaul: Report

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has paused the review of medical compensation claims for nuclear workers, leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

HHS Halts Expert Panels, Leaving Nuclear Workers' Claims In Limbo

The HHS has suspended the expert medical bodies responsible for assessing the compensation claims of nuclear workers, Reuters reported. This suspension, which is part of President Donald Trump‘s efforts to streamline the federal government, has left thousands of nuclear workers, including those from the Y-12 National Security Complex, in a state of limbo.

Steve Hicks, a former Y-12 employee, is one of the workers affected. Hicks, who is battling multiple cancers and nerve damage linked to radiation exposure, is now petitioning the HHS to cover the medical bills of his fellow employees.

Since the height of the Cold War, more than 700,000 people have worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons complex, handling the mining, transport, and processing of radioactive materials for both military and civilian nuclear programs at 380 sites nationwide.

HHS Halts Radiation Worker Panels, Pausing $150K Claims

Since 2000, the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act has provided eligible DOE and Defense nuclear workers with a $150,000 lump-sum payment and medical coverage if they have radiation-related cancers or can prove high exposure at work.

The HHS indefinitely suspended the Advisory Board on Radiation and Workers’ Health on January 27, pausing expert panels that evaluate related claims and halting the compensation process. If President Trump does not renew the executive order establishing the board, it could be permanently disbanded by September. The CDC confirmed the suspension and its impact but provided no further details on the board's future.

HHS Restructuring Stalls Medical Claims Amid Staffing Cuts

The suspension of the medical compensation claims comes in the wake of a series of restructuring moves by the HHS. In March, the HHS announced a major overhaul, including deep staffing cuts and program slashes, as part of President Trump’s executive order on government efficiency.

This was followed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s decision to eliminate 10,000 jobs and shut down regional offices in May. In July, Kennedy was reportedly considering the dismissal of the entire United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), a key advisory committee.

These actions have significantly impacted the department’s ability to handle disease outbreaks, approve new drugs, and offer insurance for the nation's poorest citizens.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.