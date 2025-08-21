Multiple community action and protest groups that once targeted Tesla Inc TSLA and CEO Elon Musk over his push into politics have a new target set for "People Over Billionaires" rallies in large cities on Aug. 22.

PLTR is trading at elevated levels. See the trading setup here.

Protests to Take On Peter Thiel, Palantir

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Palo Alto and San Francisco to protest Peter Thiel, his Founders Fund venture capital firm and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR, a company he co-founded.

On Aug. 22, protests will take place at Palantir's Palo Alto office and at the San Francisco office for Founders Fund.

Both protests will happen at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Protestors at both events are encouraged to make signs with phrases like "The People Over Billionaires," "Thiel Gets Rich, We Get Watched," "Palantir Tracks, ICE Attacks" and "Palantir is Watching You."

The protests in California will happen when other protests, which have been organized autonomously but in coordination, are happening in big cities such as Denver, New York City, Charlotte, Toronto, San Diego and Philadelphia as part of the "People Over Billionaires" movement.

Read Also: Tesla Takedown Says Protests Are Working: Hitting Where It Hurts, ‘The Company’s Bottom Line’

Why Are People Protesting?

According to a press release from the company, the protests are being done against a company that is helping the White House administration compile data on residents. Palantir also won a contract in April to help with boosting "ICE kidnappings and deportations," according to the protest groups.

The protests also come with Palantir being named in the UN Report of the Special Rapporteur, which listed companies profiting from the "genocide in Gaza."

The goal of the protests is to get lawmakers to stop giving tax dollars to Thiel and other "tech profiteers" and instead support technology that "improves the lives of everyday working people."

Right now, Palantir is profiting from "government surveillance and control," protest groups said.

Several groups previously protested Tesla at dealership locations and the Tesla Diner Supercharger location.

Tesla stock is down 20% year-to-date and protests against the company have been less since Musk left his time at the White House.

Palantir stock is up 106% year-to-date in 2025 and the company has benefited from several major government contracts.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photos: Shutterstock