Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook Showering Gifts To Win Trump's Favor? It's Now A 'South Park' Storyline

Animated comedy "South Park" has poked fun at President Donald Trump and several members of the White House administration early into the first few episodes of Season 27. The third episode poked more fun at Trump and also made fun of several CEOs of publicly traded companies.

South Park Goes After Tech CEOs

Recently renewed for three more seasons in a $1.5 billion deal with media company Paramount Skydance PSKY, "South Park" is not holding back in Season 27.

The show has made fun of Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Episode 3 took on how the White House has taken over Washington, D.C. with the military.

But before that storyline, the episode made fun of Trump's manhood and poked fun at the president's "bribes" being taken by company executives.

Among the featured people in a line of guests bringing gifts to Trump were Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as reported by Variety.

"Please make sure you have a reservation and that you have your gifts ready," a Trump aide tells people in line during the episode.

Cook recently announced a larger investment by Apple in the United States and presented a gift to Trump at the White House. Cook's growing relationship with Trump has helped the company fend off tariffs in some countries.

Zuckerberg was once an enemy of Trump, and the president threatened that he would put him in jail during his second term. Zuckerberg had previously banned Trump from several social media platforms.

Zuckerberg has shown a very public change of heart towards Trump, reinstating him on Meta's platforms, easing content moderation policies, and settling lawsuits with the president for millions of dollars.

The Meta CEO has remained in Trump's close circle, attending the presidential inauguration and meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after Trump won the 2024 election to likely mend fences.

Some members of Congress including Senator Elizabeth Warren have accused Trump of taking bribes via donations to his inauguration ceremony, a July 4 parade and his presidential library. Paramount is among the companies listed by Warren.

The episode poking fun at bribes also comes after Paramount announced it was ending "Late Night with Stephen Colbert," a move that came shortly after the late-night host accused Paramount of bribing the president via a lawsuit settlement.

"South Park's" title for the third episode of the season may have hinted at how it feels about Trump. The title is "Sickofancy," which could be a play on the word "sycophancy," which is linked to behavior done towards someone important to gain an advantage.

Read Also: Donald Trump Jokes On ‘South Park’ Help Lift Viewership By 68%

South Park Goes To Washington D.C.

Another key storyline in the episode was stoned towel character Towelie going to Washington, D.C., trying to convince Trump to reclassify marijuana. During Towelie's visit to D.C., he sees National Guard troops and tanks passing by, as the military is taking over the city.

Towelie also sees famous Washington D.C. statues having their heads replaced by the head of Trump.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement was once again featured in the new "South Park" episode, this time with ICE rounding up employees from marijuana fields.

Three episodes into the season, the White House administration has been a main storyline and that trend is likely to continue with plenty of ways to make fun of what is happening in the country. Viewership for Season 27 is among the highest in the show's history, which will also likely lead to Trump remaining a key focal point.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock