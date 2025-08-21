Obama Backs Gavin Newsom's Redistricting Gambit, Calls California Move 'Smart, Measured' As Democrats Gear Up Against Texas GOP Maps

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Democrats' mid-decade redistricting push on Tuesday, praising California Governor Gavin Newsom's bid to rework House districts as a "smart, measured approach" tied to Republican moves in Texas.

Speaking at a Martha's Vineyard fundraiser, Obama said he had "tremendous respect" for Newsom's pledge to proceed only if GOP-led states redraw first, calling the strategy "responsible" and limited in scope.

"We're not going to try to completely maximize it. We're only going to do it if and when Texas and/or other Republican states begin to pull these maneuvers," said Obama at the event, as per the New York Times.

Obama amplified the message on X, writing, "Over the long term, we shouldn't have political gerrymandering in America, just a fair fight between Republicans and Democrats based on who's got better ideas… I have tremendous respect for how Governor Newsom has approached this. He's put forward a smart, measured approach… designed to address a very particular problem at a very particular moment in time."

Newsom thanked Obama in an X post of his own, saying California would act to "neutralize" any Texas attempt to tilt the U.S. House.

A Tactical Dance Of Redistricting Wars

The remarks came as Texas lawmakers advanced a mid-cycle map expected to create up to five new GOP-leaning seats, a move Democrats say could shape control of the House in 2026.

California Democrats are pursuing a ballot measure that would temporarily bypass the state's independent redistricting commission and target five Republican-held districts. According to a report by The Hill, the state Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a GOP petition to halt the effort.

Republicans blasted Newsom's plan as a power grab that defies voters who created the commission. According to a Fox News interview broadcast last week, one GOP lawmaker said dismantling California's redistricting safeguards would "disregard the will of voters," while a separate ABC News article revealed that targeted Republicans labeled the proposal "naked politics."

Obama’s Endorsement A Major Boost For Democrats

Obama's intervention is notable for the Democrats, since he has weighed in sparingly this year. Last month he told donors Democrats needed to "toughen up" and stop looking for a "quick fix," as per a CNN report.

Democrats frame California's move as a defensive answer to Texas. Newsom's team is pushing the "Election Rigging Response Act" and a companion constitutional amendment, commonly dubbed Proposition 50, for a November special election.

The tit-for-tat fight between parties so far has seen Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) warning he could "eliminate" multiple Democratic seats and Newsom pressing blue states to "fight fire with fire."

