Kristi Noem Says Trump Specifically Requested 'Entire' US–Mexico Border Wall Be Painted Black — Here's Why

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday the administration will paint the entire U.S.-Mexico border wall black at President Donald Trump's request, arguing the darker surface will absorb heat and make the structure harder to climb.

Kristi Noem Says Black Paint Will Make Metal Wall Hotter

“That is specifically at the request of the president. When something is painted black, it gets even warmer, making it even harder for people to climb,” she said at a briefing which was broadcast live by Fox News from along the barrier west of El Paso.

"There will be more added to it as far as technology, cameras, sensors — we're also going to be painting it black," Noem added.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Axios on Tuesday evening that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will enable the administration to "finish the border wall system started under President Trump's first term," adding that cost details are withheld for now because of an active procurement process.

See Also: Trump Jr-Backed Gun Financing Firm Cleared As Feds End Biden-Era Probe Over Political Bias

Black Paint Idea Not New To Donald Trump

The push to paint the wall is not new, reveals a Washington Post report from 2020. During Trump's first term, officials tested a black coating on select segments and circulated cost estimates for the change. Reporting at the time noted internal skepticism about whether paint would meaningfully deter climbers and flagged higher maintenance costs.

Noem framed the makeover as part of a broader border hardening that includes new cameras and sensors and renewed construction under the "Big, Beautiful bill" Trump signed last month, which DHS says steers tens of billions to enforcement and barriers.

Supporters say the wall's expansion and now its paint job coincide with stronger border metrics they credit to stricter policies. Trump has recently touted dramatic declines in illegal entries, while conservative outlets and allies have highlighted stepped-up enforcement.

The Costs And Benefits Of Border Wall Upgrades

Skeptics counter that color is cosmetic. Past analyses of the 2019–20 plan to paint the bollards black projected hundreds of millions of dollars in added costs and questioned efficacy, noting that determined crossers can use gloves, ladders or cutting tools.

Funding for wall construction and surveillance comes via Trump's “Big, Beautiful Bill," which reportedly includes roughly $46.5 billion for an integrated barrier system and broader immigration enforcement increases, including detention and staffing.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock