Elizabeth Warren Says 'Hundred Of Hospitals' May Soon Close For This Reason, Blames Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) warned Monday that "hundreds of hospitals" could be pushed to close because of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," arguing the law strips coverage and saddles emergency rooms with unpaid care.

Elizabeth Warren Says That Rural Hospitals Are At Great Risk

"Thanks to Donald Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill,' hundreds of hospitals could be closing their doors so Jeff Bezos can buy another $500 million yacht," she wrote on X, posting a video that links rising uncompensated care to coverage losses.

In the clip, Warren says that when people lose insurance, "our healthcare system still has to treat people who are uninsured when they turn up at the emergency room, but they don't get paid for those services… Eventually, hospitals won't be able to keep up, and they're going to have to close their doors, especially in rural areas."

Her bottom line: "Hundreds of hospitals may be closing their doors or shutting down services just so Jeff Bezos can buy another yacht."

The Financial Toll Of Uncompensated Care

Democrats and some state officials say the new law pairs permanent tax cuts with deep trims to safety-net programs. The Washington Post reported the measure includes more than $900 billion in Medicaid reductions over a decade, with new work requirements that could knock eligible people off the rolls.

Rural providers warn that lower payments and rising bad debt could drive closures.

A separate CBO analysis cited by the Associated Press over the weekend said the package could also trigger automatic Medicare cuts without congressional action, though Republicans included $50 billion aimed at rural hospitals.

Republicans And GOP Leaders Reject Warren’s Claims

Republicans reject Warren's alarms. House Ways and Means Republicans say the law "delivers more health care choices, lower costs, & flexibility," expanding health savings accounts, direct primary care and pre-deductible telehealth.

GOP leaders argue they are strengthening Medicaid, not cutting it. A FactCheck.org analysis notes the bill reduces federal Medicaid spending, estimated at a net $793 billion over 10 years, while Republicans dispute calling those reductions "cuts."

Warren has hammered the law for favoring the wealthy earlier, too. In June, she claimed the bill "will rip health care away" from millions to fund tax breaks for billionaires and “to pay for Jeff Bezos' third yacht."

Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com