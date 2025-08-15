Trump–Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire Deal As US President Says 'We've Made Some Headway'

On Friday, the high-profile meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended without a deal to end or pause the war in Ukraine, leaving Moscow with a diplomatic boost but little tangible progress toward peace.

No Breakthrough Despite ‘Productive' Talks Between Trump-Putin

The nearly three-hour summit, held at an Air Force base in Anchorage, concluded with both leaders calling the talks productive but offering no concrete agreements.

Trump said during a press conference, "There were many, many points that we agreed on. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there, but we've made some headway… There's no deal until there's a deal."

Putin echoed that sentiment, expressing hope the discussions would become "a reference point" for restoring pragmatic U.S.–Russia relations, reported Reuters.

However, he reiterated Moscow's position that what it calls the "root causes" of the war must be addressed before a lasting peace can be reached — signaling no readiness for an immediate ceasefire, the report said.

War Continues As US-Russia Chiefs Meet

Even as the summit took place, eastern Ukraine remained under air raid alerts and Russian officials reported Ukrainian drone strikes in the Rostov and Bryansk regions, the report noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not invited to the meeting, has ruled out ceding territory to Moscow and is seeking U.S.-backed security guarantees.

Ukraine's opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said in a Telegram post, "It seems Putin has bought himself more time. No ceasefire or de-escalation has been agreed upon."

Diplomatic Stakes For Trump And Putin

For Putin, the meeting marked his first encounter with a U.S. president since the 2022 invasion. For Trump, it was a step in advancing his campaign to end the war and bolster his bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, for which he has received nominations from multiple countries and lawmakers.

Trump's peace push has also highlighted other diplomatic efforts, including a U.S.-brokered deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Supporters call him "Peacemaker-in-Chief," while critics argue he often steps in late to claim credit.

What Will Happen Now After Trump-Putin Alaska Talks

Trump said he would call Zelenskyy and NATO leaders to brief them on the Alaska talks and still hopes to arrange a three-way meeting. However, with core disputes unresolved, this might still be a tall order.

