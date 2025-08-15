The Social Security Administration (SSA) is making it easier for people with severe medical conditions to access disability benefits by adding 13 diseases to its Compassionate Allowances List.

Fast-Track Disability Benefits Now Cover 13 More Serious Medical Conditions

The changes apply to applicants for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) who meet medical criteria for the newly added conditions, as reported by The Street

The Compassionate Allowances List speeds up disability benefits for people with serious medical conditions, bypassing the usual long approval process and paperwork.

"With the inclusion of these 13 conditions, the CAL list now includes 300 conditions in total," the SSA said in a statement. "Since the CAL initiative began, "Since the CAL initiative began, over 1.1 million people with severe disabilities have been approved through this accelerated disability process."

SSA Enhances Technology To Speed Approvals For Severely Ill Applicants

The newly added conditions include Au-Kline Syndrome, Harlequin Ichthyosis – Child, Pulmonary Amyloidosis – AL Type, Rasmussen Encephalitis, and Thymic Carcinoma, among others. SSA officials also noted that the agency is enhancing its Health IT program to receive medical records automatically, allowing adjudicators to make decisions even faster.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our disability programs and serve the public more effectively," SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said.

"By adding these 13 conditions to the Compassionate Allowances list, we are helping more people with devastating diagnoses to quickly receive the support they need."

Experts And Buffett Warn Of Social Security Shortfall

For many Americans, Social Security has long been the foundation of retirement, but experts warned that the program was heading toward a funding shortfall sooner than expected.

Chile had overhauled its failing public pension system decades earlier, and despite recent reforms, analysts pointed to its early structure as a model for the U.S. to consider when addressing Social Security challenges.

In July, billionaire investor Warren Buffett added to these concerns, warning that potential Social Security cuts could threaten millions of retirees.

He stressed that benefits should not fall below current levels, highlighting the urgency of the issue. With the program's trust fund projected to run out by 2033, seniors could face a 23% reduction in payments.

Buffett urged lawmakers to take immediate action, such as adjusting taxes or benefit rules, to safeguard retirees who rely heavily on Social Security for their livelihood.

Sanders And Warren Push Back Against Threats To Social Security

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) criticized President Donald Trump and his allies for actions they say undermine Social Security.

On the program's 90th anniversary, Sanders accused Trump of dismantling Social Security, citing job cuts, field office closures, and hurdles for seniors and disabled Americans accessing benefits.

He proposed the "Keep Billionaires Out of Social Security Act," which would reverse these changes, expand benefits, and extend solvency by lifting the taxable income cap.

Warren similarly warned Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to stop interfering, emphasizing that they are not in favor of weakening the program that has lifted millions of seniors out of poverty.

