'Fight Fire With Fire': Newsom Pressures Democratic Strongholds To Redraw Maps Fast In Bid To Counter Texas GOP's Power Grab

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is urging Democrats in Illinois and New York to accelerate redistricting plans, warning that Republicans in Texas are moving swiftly to gain a congressional edge.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), Newsom criticized delays in Democratic-led states as GOP lawmakers in Texas push to add five House seats through new district maps. Reported The Hill

"Right now, forget the talking; it's not about press. It's time to move. You got to move. I mean, enough," Newsom said.

"We're all saying the right thing. Now we got to do the right thing, which means we got to fight fire with fire."

Texas GOP Push Prompts California And Allies To Respond

The two also condemned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) for calling for the arrest of Democratic legislators who fled the state to block a quorum needed for the vote.

"Later this week, we're going to announce the campaign. Next week, the Legislature's going to move this forward," Newsom added, signaling California's counter-efforts.

In New York, Democratic lawmakers have introduced a constitutional amendment allowing redistricting outside the standard 10-year cycle. Illinois legislators are pursuing a similar measure.

Pelosi Backs Texas Democrats' Boycott, Warns Of GOP ‘Power Grab‘

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday accused Republicans of trying to "cheat" in Texas by changing voting rules mid-process, backing Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block GOP redistricting and election proposals.

Speaking as more than 50 Texas House Democrats rallied in Sacramento, Pelosi warned that if Republicans proceed with what she called a power grab, Democratic-led states will "engage in self-defense of our democracy."

Vance, Abbott Call For GOP Redistricting Offensive To Counter California's Alleged Gerrymandering Advantage

Vice President JD Vance earlier urged Republicans to adopt aggressive redistricting tactics similar to Democrats, claiming California gains unfair political power because the U.S. Census counts undocumented immigrants when allocating House seats.

In a Fox News interview, Vance argued California's high undocumented population boosts its representation at the expense of states like Ohio and Indiana, calling the system "ridiculously unfair."

He said GOP-led states should counter by redrawing maps as aggressively as Democratic strongholds.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Abbott warned that if California proceeds with plans to cut Republican seats through gerrymandering, Texas could respond by eliminating up to 10 Democratic-held congressional districts.

He accused blue states like California, New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts of long practicing partisan map-drawing.

