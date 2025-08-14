Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Push Gains Steam, President Clinches Backing From Pakistan, Cambodia, Israel Ahead Of Meeting With Putin

President Donald Trump is mounting an aggressive push for the Nobel Peace Prize, touting a string of international nominations as he heads into a pivotal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump Secures Global Backing For Nobel Prize Campaign

Trump has secured nominations from Pakistan, Cambodia, Israel, and several Republican lawmakers, each citing his role in mediating ceasefires and brokering peace deals. As reported by The Hill.

Notably, in June, while Pakistan announced that it would nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with helping to ease tensions with India, New Delhi rejected the claim, insisting the ceasefire stemmed from a mutual military agreement and reiterating its opposition to any third-party mediation in disputes with Pakistan.

Putin Meeting Poses Biggest Test Yet For Trump's Peace Agenda

The centerpiece of Trump's peace efforts, ending the Russia–Ukraine war, remains unresolved. Friday's meeting with Putin in Alaska, billed as a "listening session" by the White House, follows Trump's campaign promise to secure peace "on Day 1."

He has expressed confidence, saying he'll know "in minutes" if Putin is serious about a deal.

Trump recently diverged from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by acknowledging starvation in Gaza and pledging more aid.

In July, Netanyahu visited the White House and presented Trump with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination letter, calling it "well-deserved."

Despite past public disagreements over the Gaza war, both see the conflict unresolved, with multiple failed ceasefires.

Experts have said that Trump views ending the Ukraine–Russia war as key to securing the prize, as reported by News Nation.

Armenia-Azerbaijan Leaders Endorse Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Last week, the White House highlighted a U.S.-brokered peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan as proof of Trump's global diplomacy. Both nations' leaders backed him for the Nobel Peace Prize, with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan saying, "I think President Trump deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize. … We will promote for that."

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly called Trump "Peacemaker-in-Chief," citing his role in ending decades-long wars.

However, one former Joe Biden national security aide argued the prior administration did most of the groundwork, saying Trump "parachuted in" to claim credit.

