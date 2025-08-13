Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Promised To Slash Power Bills In Half, But Instead Costs Rose, Aid Programs Vanished, And CEOs Cashed In

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is accusing President Donald Trump of breaking a key energy promise, saying electricity prices climbed while programs to help struggling families disappeared and utility executives pocketed massive payouts.

Warren Says Trump Broke Key Energy Price Promise

In a post on Tuesday on X, Warren aimed at Trump's record on energy costs.

"Trump promised to cut the price of electricity in half. Instead, the cost of electricity has gone up," Warren wrote.

"On top of that, Trump's administration is cutting programs that help families pay for electricity and lower energy usage—all while utility CEOs receive massive payouts."

Trump Vows 50% Cut To Energy And Electricity Costs Within First Year In Office

In an October 2024 speech in Michigan, Trump promised to slash energy and electricity bills, including costs for cars, air conditioning, and heating, by half within a year of taking office.

He said the plan would rely on domestic energy resources, new pipelines, and expedited environmental approvals to double or even triple electricity capacity.

Trump argued the move would lower inflation and make America, particularly Michigan, "the best place on Earth."

In March 2025, Trump announced plans to ramp up "beautiful, clean coal" production, arguing it would lower energy prices and help the U.S. compete with countries like China.

Although coal's share of U.S. power generation had fallen to 15% from over 50% in 2000, his administration pushed to keep plants open, citing their importance for stabilizing costs and meeting rising demand from energy-hungry sectors like artificial intelligence.

Trump's ‘Big Beautiful' Bill Could Push Electricity Bills Up Hundreds By 2035

Trump's new energy bill, signed July 4 this year, rolls back clean energy tax credits, caps subsidies, and expands oil and gas leasing, moves that analysts say will raise electricity costs nationwide over the next decade. According to CNBC

According to Energy Innovation, the loss of incentives will slow renewable energy growth, increase reliance on pricier natural gas, and push the average household bill up by $170 a year by 2035, with some states like Oklahoma seeing hikes of $540.

Elizabeth Warren | Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com