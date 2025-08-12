Muriel Bowser Warned 5 Years Ago Trump's Police Takeover Would Be 'Complete Disaster,' Now Says She'll Work 'Every Day' To Prevent It

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser pushed back Monday against comparisons to 2020's racial justice protests, insisting her administration is prepared to maintain control and protect residents.

Bowser Says True Disaster Is Losing Community Trust In Police

Speaking at a press conference, Bowser was asked whether the current situation could mirror the tense standoff five years ago, when she warned that President Donald Trump's potential takeover of the Metropolitan Police would be "a complete disaster."

"I'm going to work every day to make sure it's not a complete disaster," Bowser said. She credited Police Chief Pamela Smith's "leadership and her expertise" in navigating both local and federal law enforcement coordination.

Bowser said a breakdown in trust between police and residents would be the real catastrophe. "What could be a disaster is if we lose communities who won't call the police," she said.

"It would be a disaster if people who aren't committing crimes are antagonized into committing crimes."

Mayor Outlines Emergency Crime Measures, Supports Strategic Guard Use

The mayor acknowledged she may use curfews, request emergency legislation, and seek additional congressional funding if crime surges. She emphasized that any National Guard deployment must be strategic, ensuring resources aren't wasted.

See Also: JD Vance Wants Red States To Redistrict Because California Has ‘Way More' House Seats Than It Should Because Of Illegal Aliens

Trump's Unprecedented Federal Takeover Of DC Police Sparks Leadership Confusion

Trump has declared a "crime emergency" in Washington, D.C., invoking a rarely used provision of the Home Rule Act to federalize the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), as reported by CNN on Monday.

The move, the first of its kind under Section 740, has sparked confusion among city officials, as Mayor Bowser and Police Chief Smith learned of the decision during Trump's live announcement.

While Trump has appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi to oversee the order's implementation, Bowser insists the MPD's organizational structure remains unchanged.

The Home Rule Act allows presidential control for 48 hours, extendable with congressional notification, and beyond 30 days with legislation.

Experts say the unprecedented action raises unresolved questions over command, strategy, and how federal agents, many untrained in community policing, will integrate with local officers.

City Officials Push Back On Crime Narrative Amid Federal Surge Plans

On Monday, District officials argue that the portrayal of a public safety crisis is exaggerated. Bowser earlier pointed to a 26% drop in violent crime year-to-date and overall crime rates lower than last year. She also noted that city police were not consulted on the initial federal deployment plan.

Following an early August attack on a federal staffer, the White House announced a weeklong surge of federal officers and signaled possible National Guard involvement.

By the weekend, the FBI had assigned agents to overnight patrols. Soon after, Trump issued a homelessness directive and previewed Monday's briefing.

Legal uncertainty surrounds any effort to conduct mass evictions citywide. While the president has authority over federal property and the D.C. National Guard, broader control measures would challenge the boundaries set by the District's Home Rule Act.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: christianthiel.net on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



