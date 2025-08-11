After the recent signing of President Donald Trump‘s “big, beautiful bill,” House Republicans are reportedly pushing for another large domestic policy package. However, Senate GOP members are expressing doubts about the feasibility of such a move.

GOP Eyes Second Big Reconciliation Bill Amid Senate doubts

The White House is reportedly discussing the possibility of another “filibuster-skirting” reconciliation bill. The conservative Republican Study Committee has launched a ‘Reconciliation 2.0’ working group and is holding staff briefings throughout the summer recess to begin developing recommendations for follow-up legislation, Politico reported.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) has expressed a willingness to consider up to 200 tax proposals from his members that were excluded from the first megabill. However, many senators are questioning "what could be included in another reconciliation package" and remain doubtful about its political feasibility.

Despite the White House's enthusiasm for another reconciliation bill, administration officials "have not yet informed lawmakers about the policies they want considered," according to three anonymous sources. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also stated they "have not received guidance from the White House."

Warnings Over Soaring Debt Looms Over Second Megabill Proposal

The House Republicans’ push for a second megabill comes in the wake of a warning from billionaire and financial advisor Ray Dalio about the serious economic repercussions of President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” The bill is projected to escalate the national debt from roughly $230,000 per household to $425,000 within the next decade, a development that could lead to annual expenditure of about $7 trillion against an income of approximately $5 trillion.

The bill, which received mixed reviews, included minor tax tweaks and a $200 billion investment in Medicaid, as clarified by Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The possibility of a second megabill raises questions about the potential impact on the national debt and the specific policies it would include. As the debate continues, the feasibility of another large domestic policy package remains uncertain.

