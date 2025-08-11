Trump Sends FBI Agents On Overnight Patrols In Washington: High-Traffic Areas, Hotspots To Be In Focus

FBI agents will be sent on night patrols in the nation's capital after President Donald Trump threatened to federalize the District of Columbia.

What Happened: The Washington Post reported the bureau has begun assigning close to 120 agents to overnight shifts to help D.C. authorities deter carjackings and violent crime.

An FBI spokesperson told The New York Times that the bureau "is involved in the increased federal law enforcement presence in Washington, D.C." and referred questions to the White House.

A White House official told NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer that 450 federal officers would be stationed "in high-traffic areas and other known hotspots across Washington, D.C."

In a statement obtained by CBS, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Washington, D.C., is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long. President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C."

Why It Matters: District leaders counter that the crisis picture is overstated. Mayor Muriel Bowser says violent crime is down 26% year to date and overall crime is lower than a year ago, and city police were not consulted on the initial deployment plan, according to the Post.

After an attack on a federal staffer in early August, the White House announced a weeklong surge of federal officers and flagged possible Guard involvement. By the weekend, the FBI began assigning agents to overnight patrols. Trump then posted his homelessness directive and previewed Monday's briefing.

Legal questions remain about any move to evict people citywide. While the president controls federal property and the D.C. National Guard, broader takeovers would test limits under the District's Home Rule Act.

