Mark Cuban Says This Is How 'Trump World' Is Beating The Democrats With Algorithms: 'Other Side Has No Clue'

Mark Cuban said Sunday that President Donald Trump's allies are outmaneuvering Democrats online because they better understand how engagement algorithms work.

What Happened: "This is how the trump world is beating Dems right now. One side understands algorithms, the other has no clue," he wrote on X, linking to a Substack analysis.

Cuban pointed to "Silent Coup: How Trump's Allies Are Gaming Algorithms To Seize Your Feed," a piece by behavioral scientist Caroline Orr Bueno. The essay describes a "Feedback Loop Coup" in which operatives stage and amplify outrage to trigger platform ranking systems, pushing a narrative into millions of feeds without breaking rules.

In plain terms, Orr Bueno’s research suggests that coordinated posts generate rapid likes, shares and comments. The algorithm reads that velocity as importance. News coverage then recycles and further boosts the same storyline.

The article cites "Stop the Steal" as a clear example and pairs it with a related tactic, labelled "Reverse Algorithmic Capture," which uses political pressure to reshape moderation rules over time.

Why It Matters: Cuban's warning tracks with his recent critiques of ad-driven recommendation systems and his calls to rethink algorithm design in AI and social platforms. He has urged Trump advisers to restrict ads in AI models and previously argued that "algorithms drive everything" in modern politics.

Republicans often counter that platforms tilt against conservatives and say any organized effort is a reaction to biased gatekeeping. Surveys by Pew Research from April 2024 show most Republicans and many Democrats believe social media platforms censor political views, highlighting how contested the ground rules have become.

Democrats aren't absent from the meme wars. According to a report by The Washington Post, analysts note they have mounted reactive campaigns such as "Dark Brandon," a pro-Biden remix that rode the same engagement dynamics Cuban is highlighting, albeit on a smaller scale.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

