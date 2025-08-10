Trump on Pelosi's Investments: 'INSIDE INFORMATION,' 'Is Anybody Looking Into This?'

President Donald Trump has leveled allegations against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi, accusing them of leveraging insider information for stock market profits.

What Happened: Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday to voice his criticism of the Pelosis’ stock market activities.

He referred to Nancy Pelosi as a “disgusting degenerate” and hinted that the couple’s stock market success was a result of insider information.

“Crooked Nancy Pelosi, and her very ‘interesting’ husband, beat every Hedge Fund in 2024. In other words, these two very average ‘minds’ beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them. It's all INSIDE INFORMATION! Is anybody looking into this???” Trump wrote.

Trump’s remarks follow Pelosi’s recent backing of Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) bill, now dubbed the HONEST Act. The proposed law seeks to ban members of Congress, the president, and the vice president from trading stocks.

Pelosi, who has often been under fire for her profitable stock portfolio, expressed that “the American people deserve confidence that their elected leaders are serving the public interest — not their personal portfolios.”

Just last week, Pelosi dismissed any allegations regarding her stock trading as “ridiculous” during an interview on CNN’s The Lead.

Why It Matters: The allegations by Trump add fuel to the ongoing debate about the involvement of political figures in stock trading.

The endorsement of the HONEST Act by Pelosi, who herself has been a subject of criticism for her stock market gains, signifies a shift in the stance of political leaders towards stricter regulations.

However, the dismissal of the allegations by Pelosi indicates the complexity and sensitivity of the issue. As the debate continues, the outcome could have significant implications for the intersection of politics and finance.

