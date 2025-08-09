Ex-Trump Lawyer Calls President's Mid-Decade Redistricting Scheme More Brazen Than Watergate: 'Welcome To The Next Phase Of American Heist'

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are reportedly working on a redistricting strategy that has been compared to a scheme “making Watergate look like forgetting a library book” by Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

What Happened: Cohen recently published an article titled “Redistricting Is The New Trump Coup,” where he criticizes the alleged plan by Trump to redraw congressional districts.

Cohen claims that Trump is putting pressure on Republicans in Texas to make drastic changes to the current congressional map, with the goal of securing five additional seats in Congress.

Cohen sees this as a blatant disregard for the traditional decennial redistricting process, indicative of Trump’s disregard for constitutional norms.

“These aren't congressional districts; they're kill zones for democracy. The GOP helped build this, and now it's swallowing them. So here we are again; President Trump, the man who couldn't find Kansas City on a map, is now redrawing the entire damn thing. Because when you can't win by persuading voters, you rig the district lines, pack the courts, and pray no one's paying attention, Cohen wrote in his post.

Also Read: Ex-Trump Lawyer Says Trump Could Set Sights on Musk’s Billions: ‘It Bothers Him That He Is the Richest Man’

“Welcome to the next phase of the American heist; a mid-decade redistricting scheme so brazen, it makes Watergate look like forgetting to return a library book,” Cohen added.

Furthermore, Cohen suggests that this strategy is causing unease among some Republicans. He cites New York’s Mike Lawler and California’s Kevin Kiley as examples of members who are apprehensive about the potential repercussions of this plan.

“Unlike past cycles, where GOP members practically body surfed toward Trump for a hit of MAGA mojo, what we're hearing now is… crickets. Or worse; resentment,” Cohen wrote. He argues that Trump’s redistricting plan could put the political careers of these members at risk.

Why It Matters: The redistricting strategy alleged by Cohen could have significant implications for the balance of power in Congress.

If successful, it could potentially secure a Republican majority, altering the political landscape for years to come. Furthermore, the alleged disregard for the traditional redistricting process raises concerns about the integrity of democratic processes.

The unease among some Republicans suggests that the plan could lead to internal divisions within the party, potentially impacting its unity and effectiveness.

Also Read: Ex-Trump Lawyer Sent This Message To Elon Musk After Feud With Donald Trump Erupted