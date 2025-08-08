Elizabeth Warren Has 'Tough Questions' For Trump's Fed Board Pick, Calls Stephen Miran Chief Architect Of 'Chaotic Tariff Policy'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Thursday she has "tough questions" for Stephen Miran after President Donald Trump announced he would nominate the White House's top economist to a short-term seat on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors.

What Happened: Warren, a senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, criticized Miran on X as "a Trump loyalist and one of the chief architects of the President's chaotic tariff policy that has hurt Americans' wallets." She added she would press whether he would serve the public or the president.

Trump said he would tap Miran, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, to fill the seat vacated by Fed Gov. Adriana Kugler, with the term running through Jan. 31, 2026. "In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement," he wrote on social media Thursday.

The pick lands as Washington watches whether Trump will have an opening to name the next Fed chair after Jerome Powell's term ends in May.

Republicans quickly rallied behind Miran. Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.) called him "an accomplished economist" and said he looks forward to "quickly considering his nomination" and hearing plans to increase transparency and keep the Fed focused on its mandate, "and [to] avoid politics." The Senate is in recess until September, complicating any fast confirmation.

Why It Matters: Miran, a Harvard-trained economist who advised the Treasury during Trump's first term before moving to the private sector, has criticized the Fed under Jerome Powell for cutting rates last year, arguing that "doves" too focused on the labor market have grown comfortable with 3% inflation instead of the 2% target.

He warned that lowering rates from 5.3% risked embedding higher inflation across the economy and said on X that tolerating that would undermine U.S. institutions and Congress's mandate for "stable prices."

After the July jobs report came out last Friday, Miran criticized the Fed chair for not cutting benchmark interest rates, saying Trump proved correct on inflation in his first term and would again.

Warren, meanwhile, has repeatedly linked higher consumer prices to Trump's trade policies and warned that tariffs could complicate the Fed's path to lower rates.

