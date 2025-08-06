Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., took to X to demand the federalization of Washington D.C. following an attack on a former-DOGE team member.

Musk revealed that a group of young men recently attempted to assault a woman in her car in D.C. A former member of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team intervened and was “severely” beaten. Musk reposted President Donald Trump‘s post and backed the call to federalize D.C. against the backdrop of this incident.

The victim of the attack is 19-year-old Edward Coristine, reported The Hill. Coristine, also known as “Big Balls,” was severely beaten, suffering a concussion, but managed to protect the woman from harm.

Coristine’s assault comes just two months after he resigned from his role at DOGE. His departure followed that of Elon Musk from the federal initiative aimed at reducing wasteful spending. Coristine was later reported to be working with the Social Security Administration.

Trump Reiterates Threat To Federalize D.C. Over Youth Crime

Trump has used this incident to renew his calls for D.C. to change its laws and allow teenagers aged 14 and older to be prosecuted as adults. Trump has been vocal about the crime in D.C., blaming local “youths” and calling for stricter measures. He has even threatened to take federal control of the city if the situation does not improve.

“If this continues, I am going to exert my powers and FEDERALIZE this city,” stated Trump.

President Trump has previously expressed his desire for a federal takeover of Washington D.C. and New York City to improve governance and lower crime rates. His comments were made during a White House Cabinet meeting in July.

Elon Musk’s post in support of federal control of D.C. adds another influential voice to the ongoing debate around crime and governance in the nation’s capital.

